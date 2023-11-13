Cano Health Inc (CANO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cano Health Inc (CANO) has gone down by -41.43% for the week, with a -67.85% drop in the past month and a -86.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.96% for CANO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.07% for CANO’s stock, with a -94.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CANO is also noteworthy at 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CANO is $34.00, which is $28.02 above than the current price. The public float for CANO is 2.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CANO on November 13, 2023 was 198.65K shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has gone decline by -27.25 in comparison to its previous close of 8.22, however, the company has experienced a -41.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-10 that Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) stock price has crashed as concerns about the company’s future remained. The shares tumbled by more than 19% on Friday and reached an all-time low of $6.62.

CANO Trading at -73.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.70%, as shares sank -66.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -41.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Cano Health Inc saw -95.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Camerlinck Robert, who sale 30,646 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Camerlinck Robert now owns 26,958,642 shares of Cano Health Inc, valued at $23,453 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Richard, the Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Aguilar Richard is holding 1,213,984 shares at $525,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -406.31, with -33.91 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Cano Health Inc (CANO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.