British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) by analysts is $38.00, which is $7.5 above the current market price. The public float for BTI is 2.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BTI was 3.59M shares.

BTI) stock’s latest price update

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 30.85. However, the company has seen a -1.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Macroeconomic conditions are starting to show cracks, so investing during a downturn can be daunting. Taking a long-term position in quality companies is a smart way ensure you’re protecting and growing your wealth.

BTI’s Market Performance

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has seen a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.40% gain in the past month and a -5.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for BTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for BTI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTI Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.25. In addition, British American Tobacco Plc ADR saw -23.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+70.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 11.51, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.02. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.