Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT)'s stock price has plunge by -13.70relation to previous closing price of 2.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) Right Now?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 356.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) by analysts is $4.54, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for BRLT is 11.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BRLT was 68.71K shares.

BRLT’s Market Performance

BRLT stock saw a decrease of -16.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.33% for BRLT stock, with a simple moving average of -36.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BRLT Trading at -17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT fell by -16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc saw -43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRLT starting from Harris Jennifer Noel, who sale 10,054 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Jun 08. After this action, Harris Jennifer Noel now owns 58,020 shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, valued at $38,105 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+52.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brilliant Earth Group Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.41 for asset returns.

Based on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT), the company’s capital structure generated 870.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 805.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.