BRF S.A. ADR’s (BRFS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BRFS stock has gone down by -4.47%, with a monthly gain of 17.46% and a quarterly surge of 15.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for BRF S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.49% for BRFS’s stock, with a 42.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRFS is $2.36, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 1.08B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for BRFS on November 13, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has surged by 1.45 when compared to previous closing price of 2.42, but the company has seen a -4.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, BRF (BRFS) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

BRFS Trading at 19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 55.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. ADR stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -31.78, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.