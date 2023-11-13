Boeing Co. (BA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.72relation to previous closing price of 193.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-12 that The deal is expected to feature “several dozen” of Boeing’s 777X jets, according to Bloomberg and Reuters.

Is It Worth Investing in Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Boeing Co. (BA) is $238.93, which is $42.28 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 604.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On November 13, 2023, BA’s average trading volume was 4.95M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

The stock of Boeing Co. (BA) has seen a 0.82% increase in the past week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month, and a -16.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $217 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BA Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.54. In addition, Boeing Co. saw 3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boeing Co. (BA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.