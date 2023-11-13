Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) has increased by 19.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH) a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and to provide a business overview.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTH is $12.00, which is $11.39 above the current price. The public float for BPTH is 12.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTH on November 13, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

BPTH’s Market Performance

BPTH stock saw an increase of -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.66% and a quarterly increase of 42.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.67% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for BPTH’s stock, with a -48.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 27.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6205. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw -59.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -138.48, with -123.55 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.