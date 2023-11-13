BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) by analysts is $86.31, which is $29.83 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.59M shares.

BILL stock's latest price update

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 56.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-09 that Investors continued to bail on the payments stock after last week’s guidance cut. Bloomberg reported that Bill was in talks to acquire Melio Payments for $1.9 billion, but Bill denied the rumor.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has fallen by -15.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.19% and a quarterly drop of -46.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.47% for BILL Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.69% for BILL’s stock, with a -43.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BILL Trading at -44.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -48.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.49. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Wagonfeld Alison, who sale 520 shares at the price of $99.40 back on Oct 23. After this action, Wagonfeld Alison now owns 519 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $51,688 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 39,235 shares at $116.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 76,414 shares at $4,587,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 19.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.