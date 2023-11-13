BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-07 that If you’re looking for penny stocks to invest in right now, you’ve got your work cut out for you. That’s because the initial strategy when approaching cheap stocks is to trade them in the short term instead of holding them forever.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BBAI is at 3.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBAI is $3.50, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 46.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.02% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAI on November 13, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stock saw an increase of 13.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.48% and a quarterly increase of 3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.76% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.39% for BBAI’s stock, with a -25.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBAI Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3795. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw 147.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 361,096 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 30. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 102,686,955 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $881,074 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 749,909 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 103,048,051 shares at $1,814,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -32.87 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.