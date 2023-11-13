Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.56 in comparison to its previous close of 22.16, however, the company has experienced a -14.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s valuation has declined, as its progress in identifying candidates to work with its base editing technology and moving them into the clinic has been slow. Beam’s lead program for Sickle Cell Disease is way behind CRISPR Therapeutics, which may achieve a historic first approval for an ex-vivo cell therapy in December. Beam has sold its stake in Verve Therapeutics’ in-vivo candidates to Eli Lilly, potentially missing out on promising development / revenues opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) by analysts is $51.57, which is $31.75 above the current market price. The public float for BEAM is 68.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.10% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BEAM was 1.07M shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM’s stock has seen a -14.94% decrease for the week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month and a -18.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for Beam Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for BEAM’s stock, with a -34.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -17.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.87. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -49.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Simon Amy, who sale 3,448 shares at the price of $18.70 back on Oct 30. After this action, Simon Amy now owns 65,469 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $64,478 using the latest closing price.

Bellon Christine, the Chief Legal Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 388 shares at $22.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bellon Christine is holding 82,402 shares at $8,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -42.01, with -23.76 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.