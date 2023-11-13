Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BW is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BW is $5.75, which is $4.7 above the current price. The public float for BW is 85.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BW on November 13, 2023 was 648.92K shares.

BW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has decreased by -54.55 when compared to last closing price of 2.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -58.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

BW’s Market Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has experienced a -58.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.35% drop in the past month, and a -81.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.90% for BW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.96% for BW’s stock, with a -80.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BW Trading at -71.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.52%, as shares sank -61.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BW fell by -58.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4745. In addition, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc saw -81.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BW starting from Dziewisz John J, who sale 2,551 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dziewisz John J now owns 196,390 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, valued at $12,908 using the latest closing price.

Dziewisz John J, the General Counsel & Secretary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, sale 2,733 shares at $5.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Dziewisz John J is holding 198,941 shares at $13,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12 for the present operating margin

+20.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stands at -2.57. The total capital return value is set at -2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59. Equity return is now at value -657.27, with -2.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.