AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for RCEL is 24.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCEL on November 13, 2023 was 162.63K shares.

RCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has jumped by 14.27 compared to previous close of 9.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Ekeberg – Director of Investor Relations Jim Corbett – Chief Executive Officer David O’Toole – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joshua Jennings – Cowen Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets John Hester – Bell Potter Ross Osborne – Cantor Fitzgerald Madeline Williams – Wilsons Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AVITA Medical Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

RCEL’s Market Performance

RCEL’s stock has risen by 5.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.93% and a quarterly drop of -38.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for AVITA Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.87% for RCEL’s stock, with a -19.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $23 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCEL Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc saw 71.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from Shiroma Donna, who sale 4,193 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Aug 21. After this action, Shiroma Donna now owns 42,257 shares of AVITA Medical Inc, valued at $66,417 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole David D, the CFO of AVITA Medical Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that O’Toole David D is holding 9,000 shares at $34,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Equity return is now at value -44.61, with -37.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.