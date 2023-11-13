AT&T, Inc. (T) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for T is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for T is $17.86, which is $2.22 above than the current price. The public float for T is 7.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of T on November 13, 2023 was 37.23M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) has surged by 0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 15.63, but the company has seen a -1.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Blue-chip stocks offer investors the opportunity to generate stable returns. Most of these stocks are household names that can weather economic uncertainty better than high-growth stocks.

T’s Market Performance

AT&T, Inc. (T) has seen a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.24% gain in the past month and a 9.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for T. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for T’s stock, with a -5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $18.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

T Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, AT&T, Inc. saw -15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T, Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -9.97, with -2.71 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T, Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, AT&T, Inc. (T) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.