Assessing the Risk and Potential of Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) Stock

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a -26.91% decrease in the past week, with a -22.05% drop in the past month, and a -42.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.27% for VUZI stock, with a simple moving average of -39.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 2.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VUZI is $7.00, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 58.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.21% of that float. The average trading volume for VUZI on November 13, 2023 was 392.39K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)’s stock price has decreased by -17.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.12. However, the company has seen a -26.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ed McGregor – Director of Investor Relations Paul Travers – President and Chief Executive Officer Grant Russell – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Matt VanVliet – BTIG Christian Schwab – Craig-Hallum Operator Greetings and welcome to the Vuzix Third Quarter Ending September 30th, 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

VUZI Trading at -25.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw -29.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Kay Edward William Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Kay Edward William Jr. now owns 206,843 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $42,300 using the latest closing price.

Harned Timothy Heydenreich, the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Harned Timothy Heydenreich is holding 146,711 shares at $9,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -37.08, with -34.23 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.