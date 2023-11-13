Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for ASRT is 89.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASRT on November 13, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has decreased by -16.91 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -57.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matt Kreps – Darrow Associates, IR Dan Peisert – President and CEO Ajay Patel – SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Paul Schwichtenberg – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Jim Sidoti – Sidoti Scott Henry – ROTH MKM Partners Operator Good morning and welcome to the Assertio Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

ASRT’s Market Performance

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has seen a -57.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -60.23% decline in the past month and a -71.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for ASRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.12% for ASRT’s stock, with a -80.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -62.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -58.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -55.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0501. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc saw -78.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 31,121 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 12. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 324,939 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc, valued at $92,432 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President & CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc, sale 127,281 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 356,060 shares at $386,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value -113.49, with -52.89 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.