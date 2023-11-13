Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for ARM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for ARM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is $62.31, which is $10.04 above the current market price. The public float for ARM is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARM on November 13, 2023 was 12.01M shares.

ARM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 51.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that While the stock market has been rallying lately, not every equity is marching higher. Many stocks are continuing to slide deeper into red on the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARM Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM fell by -2.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.29. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.