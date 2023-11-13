Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) is above average at 10.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) is $92.68, which is $20.18 above the current market price. The public float for ADM is 529.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADM on November 13, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ADM) stock’s latest price update

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 72.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Summer, 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 11/8/23. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. Three of the 68 are not listed on U.S. exchanges. Their data was excluded. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.19% to 9.56% in annual-yield and ranged -1.29% to 54.34% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/8/23 reckoning.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM’s stock has fallen by -0.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.37% and a quarterly drop of -14.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Archer Daniels Midland Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for ADM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $92 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADM Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.34. In addition, Archer Daniels Midland Co. saw -21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Strader Fruit Molly L, who sale 1,455 shares at the price of $86.80 back on Jul 26. After this action, Strader Fruit Molly L now owns 10,809 shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co., valued at $126,294 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer Daniels Midland Co., sale 26,197 shares at $93.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,449,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+6.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer Daniels Midland Co. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.54. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 42.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.76. Total debt to assets is 17.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.