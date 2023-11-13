Aramark (ARMK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aramark (ARMK) is $30.99, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for ARMK is 259.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARMK on November 13, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has surged by 2.41 when compared to previous closing price of 27.85, but the company has seen a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Looking beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimate forecasts for Aramark (ARMK), delve into some of its key metrics to gain a deeper insight into the company’s potential performance for the quarter ended September 2023.

ARMK’s Market Performance

ARMK’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.97% and a quarterly rise of 3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Aramark The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for ARMK’s stock, with a 4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARMK Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.15. In addition, Aramark saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.99. Total debt to assets is 51.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aramark (ARMK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.