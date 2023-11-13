Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 4.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) by analysts is $15.21, which is $11.07 above the current market price. The public float for APLD is 69.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.17% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of APLD was 3.32M shares.

APLD) stock’s latest price update

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.73 compared to its previous closing price of 4.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Blockchain stocks are still popular despite Blockchain and decentralization being terms thrown around quite loosely these days. There are numerous reasons behind the popularity of the concepts.

APLD’s Market Performance

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has experienced a -22.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.30% drop in the past month, and a -36.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for APLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.00% for APLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLD Trading at -21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD fell by -22.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 124.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from Nottenburg Richard N, who sale 14,820 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Aug 08. After this action, Nottenburg Richard N now owns 180,001 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $114,707 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Digital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 2,030,686 shares at $61,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.53 for the present operating margin

+19.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -80.60. The total capital return value is set at -34.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.26. Equity return is now at value -52.56, with -20.83 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), the company’s capital structure generated 155.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.93. Total debt to assets is 34.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 358.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.