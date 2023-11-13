Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has seen a -0.24% decrease in the past week, with a -0.24% drop in the past month, and a 2.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.31% for APGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for APGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) Right Now?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APGB is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for APGB is 17.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for APGB on November 13, 2023 was 45.53K shares.

APGB) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 10.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APGB Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGB starting from PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME, who sale 1,940,100 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Jul 10. After this action, PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME now owns 0 shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II, valued at $20,002,431 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 5.37, with 4.89 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.