AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 171.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) by analysts is $19.93, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for AU is 419.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AU was 2.58M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has plunge by -4.45relation to previous closing price of 16.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that Revenue for H1 2023 was $2,186 million with an adjusted EBITA of $678 million. Net income was $40 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. AngloGold Ashanti sold 1,246K Au Oz in H1 2023 and produced 1,236K Au Oz. Production was up 0.2% from H1 2022. I recommend buying AU between $18.5 and $19.5, with potential lower support at $17.4.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has experienced a -16.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.06% drop in the past month, and a -10.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for AU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.69% for AU’s stock, with a -23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AU Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -16.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.46. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. saw -18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 0.94, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.