Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC)

The 36-month beta value for TIVC is also noteworthy at 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 29.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on November 13, 2023 was 777.05K shares.

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC) has jumped by 79.83 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 79.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ: TIVC ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news this morning. However, one thing that investors will note is the health technology company’s shares seeing heavy trading today.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC’s stock has risen by 79.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.96% and a quarterly drop of -42.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Tivic Health Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 65.76% for TIVC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.67% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at 20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +44.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +84.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3248. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc saw -96.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc stands at -548.70. The total capital return value is set at -111.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.35. Equity return is now at value -160.01, with -116.23 for asset returns.

Based on Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.74. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.