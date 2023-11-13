Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

The 36-month beta value for NCLH is also noteworthy at 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NCLH is $16.83, which is $3.65 above than the current price. The public float for NCLH is 421.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. The average trading volume of NCLH on November 13, 2023 was 13.05M shares.

NCLH stock's latest price update

The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has jumped by 3.29 compared to previous close of 12.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Navigating the seas of opportunity, investors are effectively steering towards the most promising cruise line stocks to buy, backed by the industry’s resurgence post-pandemic. Moreover, with the sector buoyed by a loyal clientele and scalable business models, it offers tremendous long-term upside.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH’s stock has fallen by -4.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.91% and a quarterly drop of -25.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.18% for NCLH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $25 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCLH Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Farkas Daniel S, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Jun 15. After this action, Farkas Daniel S now owns 244,261 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, valued at $739,366 using the latest closing price.

Ashby Faye L., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, sale 15,811 shares at $19.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ashby Faye L. is holding 174,619 shares at $307,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -50.05, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.