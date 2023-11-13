Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) is above average at 26.70x. The 36-month beta value for MP is also noteworthy at 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MP is $31.58, which is $16.7 above than the current price. The public float for MP is 143.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MP on November 13, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 14.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to MP Materials Corp. (MP). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

MP’s Market Performance

MP Materials Corporation (MP) has seen a -4.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.10% decline in the past month and a -31.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for MP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.04% for MP’s stock, with a -36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MP Trading at -19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw -38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corporation stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corporation (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In summary, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.