Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

The 36-month beta value for MBRX is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MBRX is $8.00, which is $7.43 above than the current price. The public float for MBRX is 28.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of MBRX on November 13, 2023 was 125.06K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MBRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) has increased by 6.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline, including Phase 2 clinical programs, for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Monday November 13, 2023. Moleculin management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 AM ET that same day.

MBRX’s Market Performance

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has experienced a -2.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.36% rise in the past month, and a -4.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.73% for MBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for MBRX’s stock, with a -20.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MBRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MBRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MBRX Trading at 21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares surge +17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5315. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc saw -45.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBRX starting from KLEMP WALTER V, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Nov 25. After this action, KLEMP WALTER V now owns 409,890 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc, valued at $57,632 using the latest closing price.

KLEMP WALTER V, the CEO and President of Moleculin Biotech Inc, purchase 22,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KLEMP WALTER V is holding 364,890 shares at $25,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

The total capital return value is set at -46.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.12. Equity return is now at value -54.91, with -48.64 for asset returns.

Based on Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.86. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.