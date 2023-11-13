Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ: LEGH) is above average at 8.26x. The 36-month beta value for LEGH is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEGH is $30.25, which is $8.0 above than the current price. The public float for LEGH is 10.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume of LEGH on November 13, 2023 was 42.20K shares.

LEGH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ: LEGH) has increased by 20.60 when compared to last closing price of 18.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that BEDFORD, Texas, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Housing Corporation (“Legacy” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: LEGH) will release its third quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will then host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, November 10, 2023.

LEGH’s Market Performance

Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) has experienced a 14.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.80% rise in the past month, and a 4.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for LEGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.44% for LEGH’s stock, with a 5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LEGH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEGH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEGH Trading at 13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGH rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, Legacy Housing Corp saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEGH starting from Hodgson Curtis Drew, who sale 2,466 shares at the price of $19.13 back on Nov 06. After this action, Hodgson Curtis Drew now owns 1,031,705 shares of Legacy Housing Corp, valued at $47,175 using the latest closing price.

Hodgson Curtis Drew, the Chairman of the Board of Legacy Housing Corp, sale 17,400 shares at $17.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Hodgson Curtis Drew is holding 1,034,171 shares at $310,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+41.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legacy Housing Corp stands at +26.37. The total capital return value is set at 22.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.25. Equity return is now at value 16.94, with 14.68 for asset returns.

Based on Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.