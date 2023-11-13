Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) is above average at 37.33x. The 36-month beta value for IQ is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IQ is $53.88, which is $2.53 above than the current price. The public float for IQ is 521.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.73% of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on November 13, 2023 was 7.71M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 4.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-28 that Most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks. After all, they provide a degree of safety and liquidity.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ’s stock has fallen by -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.68% and a quarterly drop of -16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.72% for iQIYI Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for IQ’s stock, with a -15.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $5.12 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQ Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, iQIYI Inc ADR saw -8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc ADR stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.29. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.