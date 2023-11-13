Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is above average at 27.46x. The 36-month beta value for EW is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EW is $80.47, which is $16.26 above than the current price. The public float for EW is 597.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of EW on November 13, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 64.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Instruments stocks have likely encountered both Integer (ITGR) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

EW’s Market Performance

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a -4.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.17% decline in the past month and a -20.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for EW’s stock, with a -20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $90 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at -8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.67. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw -13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, who sale 29,350 shares at the price of $67.18 back on Nov 03. After this action, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A now owns 4,486 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $1,971,733 using the latest closing price.

Ullem Scott B., the CVP, Chief Financial Officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sale 7,255 shares at $62.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ullem Scott B. is holding 19,248 shares at $454,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.23, with 15.89 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.