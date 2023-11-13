Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 14.59x. The 36-month beta value for ASX is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASX is $9.10, which is $0.92 above than the current price. The public float for ASX is 2.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on November 13, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.20 in comparison to its previous close of 7.85, however, the company has experienced a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Ken Hsiang – Head of Investor Relations Joseph Tung – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gokul Hariharan – J.P.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has experienced a 1.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.07% rise in the past month, and a 7.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for ASX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for ASX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw 30.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.