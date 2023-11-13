An In-Depth Look at Light & Wonder Inc’s (LNW) Stock Performance

In the past week, LNW stock has gone up by 10.71%, with a monthly gain of 20.30% and a quarterly surge of 14.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Light & Wonder Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.70% for LNW’s stock, with a 29.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) is above average at 62.54x. The 36-month beta value for LNW is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNW is $89.39, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for LNW is 90.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume of LNW on November 13, 2023 was 640.51K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.21 compared to its previous closing price of 78.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Following strong Q3 results on Thursday, the growth of Light & Wonder (LNW) and Consolidated Water (CWCO) has become more appealing.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.22. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc saw 48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Vullo Maria T, who sale 2,093 shares at the price of $76.80 back on Sep 20. After this action, Vullo Maria T now owns 10,789 shares of Light & Wonder Inc, valued at $160,742 using the latest closing price.

Korsanos Antonia, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc, purchase 85 shares at $74.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Korsanos Antonia is holding 171 shares at $6,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 10.64, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.