An In-Depth Look at Albemarle Corp.’s (ALB) Stock Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a -5.31% decrease in the past week, with a -30.77% drop in the past month, and a -38.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.45% for ALB’s stock, with a -44.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) is 4.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Albemarle Corp. (ALB) is $203.01, which is $89.9 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 116.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On November 13, 2023, ALB’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has plunge by -3.30relation to previous closing price of 116.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-13 that The World Series champion Texas Rangers recently paid nice dividends for sports bettors. For stock investors, there’s a different, more predictable group of dividend payers worth betting on — the Dividend Champions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at -28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.02. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -47.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Coleman Kristin M., who purchase 1,373 shares at the price of $121.86 back on Nov 07. After this action, Coleman Kristin M. now owns 2,746 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $167,314 using the latest closing price.

Norris Eric, the President, Energy Storage of Albemarle Corp., purchase 1,260 shares at $195.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Norris Eric is holding 26,596 shares at $246,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp. stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 39.97, with 20.32 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp. (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.