American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AAL stock has gone down by -1.50%, with a monthly decline of -2.16% and a quarterly plunge of -25.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for American Airlines Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for AAL’s stock, with a -19.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is above average at 5.41x. The 36-month beta value for AAL is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAL is $14.17, which is $2.37 above than the current price. The public float for AAL is 643.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.65% of that float. The average trading volume of AAL on November 13, 2023 was 31.87M shares.

AAL) stock’s latest price update

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 11.75. However, the company has experienced a -1.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-11-08 that U.S. carriers boosted their winter schedules in order to meet the expected surge in demand over the 2023 holiday season. Many carriers are looking at the Florida market in particular.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw -7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $14.10 back on May 15. After this action, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M now owns 29,736 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M is holding 31,686 shares at $27,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.