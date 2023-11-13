Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for ATGL is 4.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On November 13, 2023, ATGL’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

ATGL stock's latest price update

The stock of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ: ATGL) has increased by 11.07 when compared to last closing price of 5.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Two IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late. As of 11/2/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.0%. Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF tracks Renaissance IPO Index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies and Kenvue.

ATGL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.31% for ATGL’s stock, with a 13.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGL rose by +10.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Alpha Technology Group Limited saw 48.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.