Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) is $11250.00, which is $11249.68 above the current market price. The public float for WTER is 12.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTER on November 13, 2023 was 570.95K shares.

WTER) stock’s latest price update

Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER)’s stock price has soared by 10.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-12-28 that Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) and Benson Hill (BHIL) are low-priced and well-ranked consumer staple companies, which look well-placed for 2023 on the back of their robust fundamentals.

WTER’s Market Performance

Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has experienced a 24.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.84% rise in the past month, and a -76.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.26% for WTER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.59% for WTER’s stock, with a -79.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WTER Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares surge +16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2516. In addition, Alkaline Water Company Inc saw -87.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTER starting from RAUCH DAVID ERIC, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 23. After this action, RAUCH DAVID ERIC now owns 100,000 shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc, valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.54 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkaline Water Company Inc stands at -42.97. Equity return is now at value -680.90, with -103.98 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 3.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.