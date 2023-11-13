Airgain Inc (AIRG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Airgain Inc (AIRG) has gone down by -46.66% for the week, with a -51.73% drop in the past month and a -59.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.24% for AIRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.64% for AIRG’s stock, with a -68.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIRG is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIRG is $5.75, which is $4.08 above the current price. The public float for AIRG is 9.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRG on November 13, 2023 was 21.56K shares.

AIRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) has decreased by -45.97 when compared to last closing price of 3.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -46.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jacob Suen – President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Elbaz – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon. Welcome to Airgain’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AIRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on February 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AIRG Trading at -55.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.58%, as shares sank -49.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRG fell by -46.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1777. In addition, Airgain Inc saw -74.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRG starting from SUEN JACOB, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Aug 21. After this action, SUEN JACOB now owns 193,341 shares of Airgain Inc, valued at $10,600 using the latest closing price.

CHUNG T J, the Director of Airgain Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that CHUNG T J is holding 23,429 shares at $21,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.31 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airgain Inc stands at -11.41. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -24.16, with -17.65 for asset returns.

Based on Airgain Inc (AIRG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.77. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airgain Inc (AIRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.