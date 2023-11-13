Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has gone down by -3.66% for the week, with a -6.21% drop in the past month and a -11.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABNB is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ABNB is $133.82, which is $15.67 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 409.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on November 13, 2023 was 6.77M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.28 in relation to its previous close of 115.52. However, the company has experienced a -3.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-12 that This segment originally aired on November 9, 2023. Airbnb (ABNB) renters reflected their dissatisfaction through their reviews, and the platform has listened, rolling out a series of updates and improvements to the service in its Winter Release.

ABNB Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.17. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 38.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Chesky Brian, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $118.59 back on Nov 06. After this action, Chesky Brian now owns 16,638,931 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $3,557,660 using the latest closing price.

Blecharczyk Nathan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Airbnb Inc, sale 13,623 shares at $122.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Blecharczyk Nathan is holding 962,615 shares at $1,664,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.