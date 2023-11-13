Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) is 17.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AERT is -0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AERT is 23.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On November 13, 2023, AERT’s average trading volume was 322.81K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AERT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) has decreased by -21.96 when compared to last closing price of 2.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -78.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AERT’s Market Performance

Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) has experienced a -78.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -84.73% drop in the past month, and a -83.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.50% for AERT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -81.04% for AERT stock, with a simple moving average of -83.50% for the last 200 days.

AERT Trading at -83.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.34%, as shares sank -84.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERT fell by -78.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Aeries Technology Inc. saw -83.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AERT

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value 0.22, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.