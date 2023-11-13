Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a -1.95% decrease in the past week, with a 4.19% gain in the past month, and a -11.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for ABT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABT is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ABT is $115.37, which is $21.39 above the current price. The public float for ABT is 1.72B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on November 13, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 93.55, but the company has seen a -1.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-10 that That’s the message from many corporate executives who have lately been peppered with questions about how Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs widely used for weight loss may impact their bottom line.

ABT Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.48. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $94.05 back on Oct 26. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,725,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $4,702,526 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 10,400 shares at $105.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 65,027 shares at $1,092,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.