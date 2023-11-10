Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG)’s stock price has dropped by -4.01 in relation to previous closing price of 36.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Zillow’s shares declined despite falling mortgage rates due to disappointment in its 4Q23 guidance and concerns about the recent verdict on the commission collusion case. The loss of the Sitzer/Burnett lawsuit could disrupt the commission structure of the residential real estate industry. International markets provide a guide on what this could mean for Zillow. With a dominant market position, I believe Zillow could be a massive beneficiary of large industry changes and see significant upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZG is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZG is $47.00, which is $11.81 above the current price. The public float for ZG is 54.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZG on November 10, 2023 was 508.23K shares.

ZG’s Market Performance

The stock of Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has seen a 1.30% increase in the past week, with a -19.51% drop in the past month, and a -36.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for ZG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for ZG’s stock, with a -22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZG Trading at -18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.67. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $52.66 back on Aug 30. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 131,455 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $1,000,608 using the latest closing price.

Hofmann Jeremy, the Chief Financial Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 13,984 shares at $49.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hofmann Jeremy is holding 121,334 shares at $697,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.