Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ZD stock has gone up by 1.00%, with a monthly decline of -4.33% and a quarterly plunge of -10.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Ziff Davis Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for ZD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) is above average at 32.26x. The 36-month beta value for ZD is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZD is $87.44, which is $26.91 above than the current price. The public float for ZD is 45.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ZD on November 10, 2023 was 275.42K shares.

ZD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) has dropped by -0.75 compared to previous close of 60.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bret Richter – CFO Vivek Shah – CEO Conference Call Participants Shweta Khajuria – Evercore ISI Ross Sandler – Barclays Shyam Patil – Susquehanna Financial Group Cory Carpenter – JPMorgan Rishi Jaluria – RBC Capital Markets Jonathan Tanwanteng – CJS Securities Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ziff Davis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Paul, and I will be the operator assisting you today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $81 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZD Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZD rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.05. In addition, Ziff Davis Inc saw -23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZD starting from RICHTER BRET, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $59.13 back on May 31. After this action, RICHTER BRET now owns 5,142 shares of Ziff Davis Inc, valued at $118,263 using the latest closing price.

ROSSEN JEREMY, the EVP/General Counsel of Ziff Davis Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $58.45 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that ROSSEN JEREMY is holding 10,699 shares at $58,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.45 for the present operating margin

+74.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ziff Davis Inc stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 5.27, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Ziff Davis Inc (ZD), the company’s capital structure generated 55.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.80. Total debt to assets is 29.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.