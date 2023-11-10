Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW)’s stock price has increased by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 234.07. However, the company has seen a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Carl Hess – CEO & Director Andrew Krasner – CFO Conference Call Participants Rob Cox – Goldman Sachs Mark Hughes – Truist Securities Michael Zaremski – BMO Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stefil David Motemaden – Evercore ISI Yaron Kinar – Jeffries Michael Ward – Citi Mark Marcon – R.W. Baird Mark Shields – KBW Brian Meredith – UBS Joshua Shanker – Bank of America Operator Good morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) is above average at 25.21x. The 36-month beta value for WTW is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WTW is $248.35, which is $10.19 above than the current price. The public float for WTW is 102.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of WTW on November 10, 2023 was 653.25K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW’s stock has seen a 1.34% increase for the week, with a 13.09% rise in the past month and a 16.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.34% for WTW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $205 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTW Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.27. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $231.69 back on Jul 03. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 75,240 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, valued at $463,384 using the latest closing price.

Pullum Anne, the Head of Europe of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, sale 5,000 shares at $224.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Pullum Anne is holding 12,791 shares at $1,122,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 17.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.