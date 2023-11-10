What Recent Market Trends Mean for Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s (DRCT) Stock

In the past week, DRCT stock has gone up by 34.37%, with a monthly gain of 43.68% and a quarterly surge of 43.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.47% for DRCT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is 14.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRCT is 4.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) is $10.17, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for DRCT is 3.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On November 10, 2023, DRCT’s average trading volume was 30.97K shares.

DRCT) stock’s latest price update

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 39.00 in relation to its previous close of 2.61. However, the company has experienced a 34.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that BSET, DRCT and D have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 29, 2023.

DRCT Trading at 47.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +47.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +34.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw 49.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 28.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 19.16, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.24. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.