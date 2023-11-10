What Recent Market Trends Mean for Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s (CORT) Stock

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has gone down by -1.50% for the week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month and a -19.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.58% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.63% for CORT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) is above average at 30.78x. The 36-month beta value for CORT is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CORT is $36.83, which is $11.92 above than the current price. The public float for CORT is 87.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CORT on November 10, 2023 was 728.67K shares.

CORT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has decreased by -3.30 when compared to last closing price of 25.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Amid some rising questions for the economy, value-seeking investors may want to consider underappreciated biotech stocks. As a sector that, while not immune to broader pressures, generally manages to march to its own beat, the underlying innovation may offer an alternative upside pathway.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $38 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CORT Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.13. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 19,888 shares at the price of $28.11 back on Nov 02. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 73,291 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $559,056 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Joseph Douglas, the Chief Accounting Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,977 shares at $28.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Lyon Joseph Douglas is holding 5,854 shares at $111,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 19.44, with 16.12 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.