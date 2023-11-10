What Recent Market Trends Mean for Apartment Income REIT Corp’s (AIRC) Stock

The stock of Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a -6.86% drop in the past month, and a -16.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for AIRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for AIRC stock, with a simple moving average of -15.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) Right Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIRC is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIRC is $37.64, which is $8.91 above the current price. The public float for AIRC is 148.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRC on November 10, 2023 was 864.48K shares.

AIRC) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.88relation to previous closing price of 29.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIRC Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.21. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp saw -14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 11,386 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp, valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rayis John D is holding 9,412 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp stands at +116.81. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 43.08, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 175.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.65. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.