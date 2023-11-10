Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is above average at 26.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) is $128.00, which is $16.64 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 177.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAB on November 10, 2023 was 771.48K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

WAB) stock’s latest price update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has soared by 1.65 in relation to previous closing price of 109.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-06 that Bryn Talkington, Joe Terranova, and Steve Weiss join ‘Halftime Report’ to discuss the overbought state of the stock market, whether the rally can continue, and more.

WAB’s Market Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has experienced a 1.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.31% rise in the past month, and a -2.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for WAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.19% for WAB’s stock, with a 6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAB Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.23. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Hammersmith Alicia, who sale 2,378 shares at the price of $113.86 back on Aug 09. After this action, Hammersmith Alicia now owns 766 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $270,757 using the latest closing price.

NEUPAVER ALBERT J, the Director of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 12,295 shares at $118.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that NEUPAVER ALBERT J is holding 595,412 shares at $1,454,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.