Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL): A Technical Analysis

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) is $59.00, which is $15.08 above the current market price. The public float for WAL is 107.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on November 10, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 45.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Five stocks with recent dividend hike are in focus. These are: HUBB, AGRO, WAL, SJW, FBIZ.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has fallen by -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly drop of -15.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Western Alliance Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for WAL’s stock, with a -4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.01. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorp, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.