Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) by analysts is $58.00, which is $8.06 above the current market price. The public float for HCC is 51.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of HCC was 689.85K shares.

HCC) stock’s latest price update

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.62relation to previous closing price of 45.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Walter Scheller – CEO & Director Dale Boyles – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities Operator Good afternoon.

HCC’s Market Performance

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has seen a -4.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.29% decline in the past month and a 14.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for HCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for HCC’s stock, with a 15.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.87. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc saw 37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Chopin Brian M, who sale 2,816 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Chopin Brian M now owns 11,187 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc, valued at $126,720 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.14 for the present operating margin

+50.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at 54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.76. Equity return is now at value 29.06, with 21.63 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.