Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 208.43. However, the company has seen a 1.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-04 that Investors looking for companies with a competitive edge in their industry may want to consider Aflac (AFL) and Martin Marietta’s (MLM) stock as their earnings outlook remains compelling.

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) is $243.80, which is $34.57 above the current market price. The public float for VMC is 132.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMC on November 10, 2023 was 824.89K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC’s stock has seen a 1.17% increase for the week, with a -2.57% drop in the past month and a -6.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for Vulcan Materials Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for VMC’s stock, with a 5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $260 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.33. In addition, Vulcan Materials Co saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Anderson Melissa H., who sale 500 shares at the price of $195.92 back on Oct 31. After this action, Anderson Melissa H. now owns 1,530 shares of Vulcan Materials Co, valued at $97,960 using the latest closing price.

Hill J Thomas, the Chairman, President & CEO of Vulcan Materials Co, sale 4,695 shares at $201.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Hill J Thomas is holding 80,039 shares at $947,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.25 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Co stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 9.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Co (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 31.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.