Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VOYA is $82.79, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 103.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for VOYA on November 10, 2023 was 679.41K shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 67.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Voya (VOYA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA’s stock has fallen by -0.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.93% and a quarterly drop of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Voya Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for VOYA’s stock, with a -3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.35. In addition, Voya Financial Inc saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Oh Tony D, who sale 714 shares at the price of $68.02 back on Nov 02. After this action, Oh Tony D now owns 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc, valued at $48,569 using the latest closing price.

Butler Yvette S., the Director of Voya Financial Inc, sale 2,074 shares at $72.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Butler Yvette S. is holding 0 shares at $151,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.79. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.