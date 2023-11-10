VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) is above average at 112.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) is $9.75, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 68.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VZIO on November 10, 2023 was 688.41K shares.

VZIO) stock’s latest price update

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.55 compared to its previous closing price of 5.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that The headline numbers for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

VZIO’s Market Performance

VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) has seen a -2.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.53% gain in the past month and a -17.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for VZIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for VZIO’s stock, with a -28.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZIO Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp saw -28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from O’Donnell Michael Joseph, who sale 6,400 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Sep 07. After this action, O’Donnell Michael Joseph now owns 354,215 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp, valued at $37,805 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Michael Joseph sale 1,983 shares at $6.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that O’Donnell Michael Joseph is holding 360,615 shares at $12,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value 2.58, with 1.12 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.