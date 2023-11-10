Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VCTR) has plunged by -1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 30.65, but the company has seen a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Dennis – Chief of Staff and Director of Investor Relations David Brown – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Policarpo – President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Siegenthaler – Bank of America Etienne Ricard – BMO Capital Markets Adam Beatty – UBS Kenneth Lee – RBC Capital Markets Michael Brown – KBW Michael Cho – JPMorgan Operator Good morning and welcome to the Victory Capital Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All callers are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VCTR) Right Now?

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VCTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VCTR is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VCTR is $36.97, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for VCTR is 36.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for VCTR on November 10, 2023 was 262.42K shares.

VCTR’s Market Performance

VCTR stock saw a decrease of -2.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for VCTR’s stock, with a -4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCTR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VCTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VCTR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VCTR Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCTR fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.17. In addition, Victory Capital Holdings Inc saw 12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCTR starting from Brown David Craig, who sale 127,496 shares at the price of $33.98 back on Jul 18. After this action, Brown David Craig now owns 1,927,038 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc, valued at $4,332,314 using the latest closing price.

Brown David Craig, the Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital Holdings Inc, sale 20,757 shares at $33.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Brown David Craig is holding 2,054,534 shares at $696,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.45 for the present operating margin

+76.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victory Capital Holdings Inc stands at +32.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 19.62, with 8.12 for asset returns.

Based on Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR), the company’s capital structure generated 92.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.05. Total debt to assets is 38.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.